Purple Heart recipients honored at Virginia War Memorial ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia veterans who received the nation's oldest military honor gathered at the Virginia War Memorial on Thursday as Gov. Glenn Youngkin proclaimed Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day in the state.

A dozen Purple Heart recipients were honored during the ceremony, where they presented challenge coins to the next generation of soldiers.

"The deeds and sacrifices that are required for freedom to flourish are embodied by the people who are here today," said Ben King of the Virginia War Memorial.

Among those honored was Benjamin Hill Jr., a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran from Fluvanna County who received the Purple Heart after being wounded in combat.

"We also have Purple Heart recipients who have bled, who have taken the hit for us on behalf of our values," King said.

Hill, who described himself as a farm boy, was drafted in 1968 at age 19 and deployed to South Vietnam. Just 45 days into his deployment, his unit came under heavy fire.

"I recognized the enemy was very close. I could see them, so I got back to report it and by the time I got there, and as I'm telling, we were hit hard. That's when I got wounded," Hill said.

When Hill regained consciousness, he made a devastating discovery.

"All I remember is when I woke up, someone was shaking me and said, 'Oh, this one is alive,'" Hill said, adding it was the first time he has shared his story publicly.

He later learned he was the sole survivor from his unit.

"I was the only one on the chopper besides the medics that was alive," Hill said. "No one survived in my unit, but me."

During Thursday's ceremony, Hill helped deliver Governor Youngkin's proclamation with assistance from some of the nation's youngest service members.

Despite the recognition, Hill remains humble about his service.

"That felt good, but I never receive the, nor am I looking for a parade or a governor or the president to recognize me because I didn't do it for just them. I did it for everyone," Hill said.

Hill hopes events like these help Virginians and Americans understand the true cost of freedom.

"Maybe one day, maybe one day everybody will understand the sacrifices that we made," Hill said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.