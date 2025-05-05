RPS, Children's Hospital of Richmond partner up for program providing telehealth visits for students

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools and Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU have partnered to provide a telehealth program for students.

The program is currently being piloted at Cardinal, Fairfield, and Carver elementary schools, where students who come to the nurse's office with symptoms that could lead to them being sent home can instead get a telehealth visit, ideally within 30 minutes.

The student's parent is also able to join in on the call.

"It's fully free to the family, covered by insurance. It doesn't replace anything that the child has with their primary care doctor," RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras explained. "It's just an additional component that helps us all do what we're trying to do, to support kids just a little bit faster, a little bit more efficient."

RPS says the pilot has seen 10 uses since launching earlier this year and Rosa, who is the nurse at Cardinal, told CBS 6 that it's been an awesome opportunity as many of their families don't have the easiest time accessing services.

"Sometimes the parents may take the time off, sometimes they don't. And if they come and pick them up, that means they're losing time from work," Rosa said.

Dr. Romesh Wijesooriya, division chair of general pediatrics and an associate professor at VCU, said this pilot took four to five years to become reality, but all involved were committed to making it happen because of they benefits it will bring.

He added there is a possibility of including mental health visits.

"We will make not only individual lives better, but hopefully we will make the community of Richmond better, and we will make Richmond thrive more," he said.

Superintendent Kamras says the plan is to run the pilot in the three elementary schools through the end of the school year and look at expanding as finances and staffing allows.

