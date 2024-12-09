43 drivers received a $250 ticket near this Richmond middle school in November

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 400 drivers were mailed tickets for passing a Richmond Public Schools bus with its stop-sign arm engaged just last month.

That's according to information Richmond Police shared with CBS 6 from Bus Patrol, the company Richmond Public Schools contracts with for its Bus Stop Arm Enforcement Program.

Based on the data, the top spot in Richmond related to tickets for November was in the 1700 block of Floyd Avenue, right in front of Dogwood Middle School. Forty-three out of the 368 total tickets mailed in November were linked to that location.

A snapshot of the top 20 most ticketed areas includes several other school zones, including Maymont Preschool, Mary Munford Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Albert Hill Middle, Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, Richmond School of the Arts, and Carver Elementary.

The second highest ticketed location included the 800 block of US-60, which maps suggest is near Gillies Creek Park.

Between July 2021 and June 2024, the ticket program has generated around $4 million. Based on financial documents CBS 6 received through a Freedom of Information Act Request, about 12% of the total revenue generated has gone to RPS.

The rest went to Bus Patrol.



Drivers have paid $4 million in fines for driving past Richmond school buses

A spokesperson for the district said safety drives the program, since the total revenue the district brings in accounts for less than 1% of the division's budget.

"As a Division, the security of students is our top priority and every Richmonder should know and believe that we will do everything in our power to reach that goal."

The district spokesperson suggested frustrated drivers reach out to Bus Patrol with concerns since they are primarily responsible for the cameras and footage collected.

Richmond Police is responsible for verifying tickets before they're sent via mail.

For citation support: 1-877-504-7080

Program inquiries: 1-888-507-6219

