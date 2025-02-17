Central Virginia impacted by flooding, power outages after recent storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Parts of Central Virginia, including areas near the James and Appomattox Rivers, are under a Flood Warning until further notice, following winter weather and heavy rain in the area and to the west.

On Monday, the water level at the James River was estimated to be about 16 feet high, a six-foot difference compared to Saturday.

It prompted the City of Richmond to close its flood wall near Dock Street.

Parts of the James River Park system were underwater Monday afternoon, including parts of Pony Pasture, Huguenot Flatwater Park and Reedy Creek.

Last week's winter weather and the following rainstorms also left approximately 200,000 Dominion Energy customers without power during each event.

"We're somewhat optimistic that it's looking drier, a drier snow. Conditions change and it looks wetter, that could have the potential for more problems," said Craig Carper, a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

This week's weather conditions could mean higher levels for a longer period of time.

The river is expected to crest at around 17 feet early Tuesday afternoon.

