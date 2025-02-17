Watch Now
Virginia Capital Trail Foundation warns of flooding after strong weekend storms, heavy rain

Portion of Virginia Capital Trail flooded after strong weekend storms
RICHMOND, Va. — Part of the Virginia Capital Trail is flooded after strong storms brought heavy rain over the weekend.

According to the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, flooding is impacting the Richmond section of the trail, east of Great Shiplock Park, near The Kickstand and Dock Street Park at mile marker 51.

"Even when the water recedes, the trail will be muddy and slick," a Facebook post said.

The foundation said there have also been reports of broken glass on the Chickahominy Bridge at mile marker seven.

Trail users are advised to use caution as other sections may also have standing water and debris.

Richmond has activated the Dock Street floodwall and closed Dock Street between 17th and 21st streets. It will reopen when the water recedes.

