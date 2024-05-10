Why is Richmond experimenting with this pop-up park in the city?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A small section of road sandwiched between Scott’s Addition and the Museum District is closed through May 22 as a pop-up park to help visualize what the space could look like in the future.

West Broad Street Green and Pollinator Park is blocked to drivers as a demonstration to show the potential use of the area along Cutshaw Avenue between Wayne and Sheppard streets.

The idea is named a Richmond Connects, Lighter Quicker Cheaper (LQC) Project in partnership with RVA Connects, RVA ToolBank, and the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility (OETM), a division within the Department of Public Works (DPW).

Scientist and environmental expert Jeremy Hoffman serves as chair of the Livability Committee within the Great Scott’s Addition Association (GSAA).

“Space is at such a premium in our city. Our city can't get any bigger,” Hoffman explained.

The city said residents deemed the area unsafe for both drivers and pedestrians.

WTVR Richmond Pop-Up Park

“[The project] aims to create a larger space for residents to recreate, improve pedestrian safety, and test improvements to safety, security, and climate,” the city said in a press release.

Hoffman said Scott’s Addition is one of the hottest neighborhoods, both literally and figuratively.

“We need any public green space that we can get that provides natural air conditioning that can lower the outdoor temperatures, while also sustaining mitigating stormwater during high rainfall events, which tend to flood our streets,” he said.

On Saturday from Noon until 5 p.m., the groups will celebrate the expanded public space at the West Broad Street Green at 3001 West Broad Street.

The public is invited to see and experience the park, learn more about the LQC concept, speak with city staff and community businesses, and enjoy music and food trucks.

You can provide feedback here through Friday, May 31.

