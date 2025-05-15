Richmond's first pollen counting station now operational at Children's Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's first pollen counting station is now operational at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, offering new hope for residents in a city ranked among the worst for seasonal allergies in the nation.

The new technology, located on top of VCU Health's Adult Outpatient Pavilion, provides real-time pollen data that was previously unavailable in the region. Richmond ranks as the eighth most challenging location for seasonal allergies in the United States, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

"I lived somewhere else this time last year; it was not as bad. And then I came back, and it was like, 'Oh, I have allergies. I've forgotten,'" Katie Martinez said.

Jessica Hess, a pediatric nurse practitioner who has become certified by the National Allergy Bureau to conduct pollen tests, is spearheading the initiative. Before this technology was installed, Washington D.C. was the closest location providing such data.

Hess explained that Richmond's local agriculture and tree species create unique pollen patterns compared to other areas.

"Grass pollen is more of a summertime exposure in May and June. What we saw on our actual pollen counter is that the first grass pollen was visualized the week of April 18. So that's much earlier," Hess said.

The real-time readings are already influencing treatment plans for patients suffering from allergies.

"It's helpful to not only have the proper medication treatment plan but also to empower them on how they can limit their exposure," Hess said.

Residents have responded positively to the new technology during its first pollen season in Richmond.

"I think data is important; follow the data," Gabrielle Walkey said.

Officials from the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU plan to collect data over the next three years to identify trends and better understand how climate change affects allergies in the region. This information could significantly improve quality of life for many allergy sufferers in Richmond.

