Police hold command walk through Richmond neighborhood after recent homicide to reassure neighbors

RICHMOND, Va. — After another homicide in Richmond, city officials took part in a command walk through on Wednesday to reassure concerned neighbors.

Richmond's police chief and people who live in Whitcomb Court told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that the police presence is important after an overnight homicide, carrying a message of being proactive instead of reactive.

"I'm worried sometimes like a bullet may fly through my window or something like that you know with these young guys out here. Them walking around here just makes me feel comfortable, like they feel safe and letting us know, 'We're here for you,'" Shay Jones said.

Jones is a Richmond mother who says she has concerns with the recent violence.

"There are worries being that it's getting warmer outside, like I said these guys have beef out here that I don't know about so I do have worries about my 7-year-old playing outside," Jones explained. "Based on what happened in Hillside, I do have concerns."

Detectives are working to solve another homicide investigation in Hillside Court on the city's Southside.

Clayton Wyatt, 39, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Chief Rick Edwards says his officers hear those concerns and wants to give people living in the area peace of mind.

"We've done a retaliation assessment on that one and feel like it's going to be limited to a specific event and I know you've seen it throughout the years we've had inter-neighborhood violence where we've had to surge resources," Edwards said. "I don't think that one necessitates that but we will keep a close eye on it. We are making progress and should have an update shortly."

Detective are still looking for helpful information that can lead them to Wyatt's killer. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube