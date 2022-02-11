Richmond Police share new information about suspect in GRTC homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a suspect in a homicide that happened on a GRTC bus in November 2021.

Just after 11 p.m. on November 9, Richmond Police responded to the 4000 block of Hull Street for the report of a shooting on a bus. Officers arrived and found a man, 23-year-old Jonathan Contreras, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Richmond Police Department

Contreras was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The suspect boarded the bus and recognized the victim who was sitting across the aisle. The two engaged in a confrontation about an earlier incident which resulted in a fight and a shooting.

The suspect is described as a man who wore a red hooded sweatshirt that was under a construction or road safety-type reflective vest.

Richmond Police Department

The suspect got onto the bus at the eastbound Midlothian Turnpike stop near Labrook Concourse. The bus traveled to East Belt Boulevard and stopped near Southside Plaza on Hull Street where the shooting happened.

No one else on the bus was injured in the incident and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

