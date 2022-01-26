Richmond Police officer injured after being hit head-on by motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond officer was hit head-on by a motorcycle while directing traffic on West Broad Street on Tuesday night.

The officer was transported to a hospital by another officer and is now being evaluated and treated for a head injury.

On Tuesday just after 5 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to a report of aggressive driving by a group of motorcycles near the intersection of Broad and Terminal. Once on the scene, the officer began to direct traffic.

Just before 5:15 p.m., the officer was struck head-on by a motorcycle in the pack.

The driver left the scene of the crash.

The driver of one of the motorcycles traveling in the group, a man, was later stopped in Henrico. He was then transported back to Richmond where he is being detained and questioned with traffic-related charges pending.

Mayor Levar Stoney shared the following statement after the incident:

This brave officer put himself in harm’s way to protect the residents of our city. This incident is a reminder of the challenges our first responders face every day and the sacrifices they are willing to make to serve and protect us.



I am grateful that the officer survived this potentially deadly encounter and ask you to join me in wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith also shared a statement following the incident:

What happened this evening was a despicable and cowardly act that will not be tolerated. Our RPD family stands with this officer and his family. We are grateful for the way our men and women work every day to protect this community, despite the risks they face.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RPD Detective V. Griffith at (804) 646-1718 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!