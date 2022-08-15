Richmond Police investigate death of man in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said a man was found dead after being shot overnight Monday in Mosby Court.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Richmond Police.

They found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This all happened around the Oliver Crossing apartment complex behind Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation can call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

