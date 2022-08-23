Police looking for man VCU students say tried to enter their home: 'I just want everyone to be safe'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released new photos Monday of a person they are attempting to identify and said is suspected of recent suspicious behavior in the city's Fan neighborhood.

RPD put out an initial release on Friday with photos of the person and said they believe he may be attempting to enter homes in the area. On Monday, police released additional photos of the person.

Richmond Police Department

A group of Virginia Commonwealth University students told CBS 6 their house was one of the targets and provided police with their security camera video used in the initial news release.

They said it has been a mix of emotions since it happened.

"I was very angry, honestly, at the moment. Because I just felt like it was really unfair for someone to try to do that," said Breana.

None of the students CBS 6 spoke with wanted to share their last names.

"Ever since then, like, it takes me so long to even fall asleep, because I'm constantly just scared that he's going to get into our house."

"I was just, like, in shock. I was, like, shaking sitting there, like what is even going on. Because you never think it'll happen to you," added Emily

The students, all sophomores, said they had moved into their house on August 1. The incident happened in the early hours of August 13 when they got notifications on their doorbell camera and showed someone trying to cover the camera twice.

"He brought a bunch of dirt, I guess, to try to cover it," said Breana of the first instance, which showed a 2:10 a.m. timestamp. The second recording had a 2:14 a.m. timestamp. "He came right back up with another leaf and he stuck it."

They also shared a video timestamped 2:12 a.m. showing the person appearing to try to find a way into the home.

"He tries to push up the windows and see if the doors unlocked, just to see if anything was unlocked and it was all locked," added Ella, another roommate.

The group said the whole ordeal lasted around 20 minutes with the man running off after Breana confronted him through the door.

"I started banging really hard on the metal door and being like, we already called the cops and just like really trying to make it known that we know he's there and that we're not scared of him," said Breana. She added they have taken steps to increase security at the home. "We got wooden slats for every single window, so even if you try to push it up, it's not going to move."

The roommates added they believed the person could be seen on camera outside the home about four minutes before he attempted to cover the cameras.

While RPD told CBS 6 it is tallying how many incidents this person may be connected to, the roommates said they have heard of at least four other cases (one before theirs, three after), and in all of them, the person made it into the home before being chased off.

They add that all the homes only had female residents.

"Some people have been even saying take down your sorority letters just because he'll know it's a house full of girls when he sees that," said Ella.

"I just feel like everyone needs to keep their windows and doors locked, even if it's the daytime like this. Like, you never know. Because everyone thinks everything bad happens at night, but it could happen at any time and I just want everyone to be safe," added Breana.

Richmond Police said they will increase patrols around the area amid heightened concern.

Anyone with information about these incidents or if they have been targeted, but have not reported it yet, is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.