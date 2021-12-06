Richmond Police investigating after man found dead on Clarkson Road

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead on Clarkson Road.

On Monday around 1:05 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found a man down and unresponsive with apparent injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.