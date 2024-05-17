Richmond police identify victim found dead in car

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of the person found dead inside a car early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Anthony Bagby of Henrico County. He was found with gunshot wounds in a car on the 3600 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Bagby was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on Bagby's death, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

