Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police identify victim found dead in car

Richmond Police.jpg
WTVR
Richmond Police.jpg
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 15:56:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of the person found dead inside a car early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Anthony Bagby of Henrico County. He was found with gunshot wounds in a car on the 3600 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Bagby was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on Bagby's death, police ask you to call  Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone