Crime Insider: One man dead in Richmond shooting

WTVR
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:06:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one man is dead following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Richmond.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Overlook Street in the city's southside.

Sources say the Richmond Chief of Police is on the scene.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

