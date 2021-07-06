Richmond Police identify man shot on 4th of July

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a man who was fatally shot on Sunday night.

On Sunday around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Rosette Street for the report of a person who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Laron Harrison, 32, of Richmond.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.