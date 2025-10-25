Richmond Police recruits officially become officers in graduation ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — A dozen recruits officially became officers during a ceremony at the Richmond Police Department's Training Academy on Friday.

The department said the group is comprised of individuals of different professional backgrounds from across Richmond and other parts of the U.S.

CBS 6 caught up with new officer Johnathan Schisler, who talked about what getting his badge means to him.

"I grew up in Baltimore and I kinda got to see the lack of trust in police effects the community. I hope to come here and make a difference and be the officer that everybody looks forward to seeing instead of being one that doesn't have good experiences," Schisler said.

Police Chief Rick Edwards recently told CBS 6 that increasing the size of force is one of his top priorities. Since July of 2020, the department has lost about 140 sworn officers.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.