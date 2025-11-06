Richmond police and firefighters duke it out at charity boxing event

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police officers and firefighters stepped into the boxing ring at River City Roll Wednesday night to raise money for charity.

The charity boxing event pitted the city's first responders against each other in organized matches, with proceeds benefiting charitable causes of each organization's choice.

"It's just great to get together when there's not some emergency," said Police Chief Rick Edwards. "That's usually when we meet each other. Now we get to do it in sport."

The participants took their preparation seriously, with extensive training regimens leading up to the matches. Officer Pat Ripley said he trained four or five times a day for several weeks before stepping into the ring.

"I caught a few, gave a few, bled a little. You know, it's for a good cause," Ripley said. "We both got in there, so we both won."

"What made it fun was we got a chance to all talk in the back, you know, and share our differences, get to know one another, so it made that much more fun when we were out there," said a member of the fire department.

