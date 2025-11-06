Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police and firefighters duke it out at charity boxing event

Richmond police officers and firefighters stepped into the boxing ring at River City Roll Wednesday night to raise money for charity.
Richmond police and firefighters duke it out at charity boxing event
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police officers and firefighters stepped into the boxing ring at River City Roll Wednesday night to raise money for charity.

The charity boxing event pitted the city's first responders against each other in organized matches, with proceeds benefiting charitable causes of each organization's choice.

"It's just great to get together when there's not some emergency," said Police Chief Rick Edwards. "That's usually when we meet each other. Now we get to do it in sport."

The participants took their preparation seriously, with extensive training regimens leading up to the matches. Officer Pat Ripley said he trained four or five times a day for several weeks before stepping into the ring.

"I caught a few, gave a few, bled a little. You know, it's for a good cause," Ripley said. "We both got in there, so we both won."

"What made it fun was we got a chance to all talk in the back, you know, and share our differences, get to know one another, so it made that much more fun when we were out there," said a member of the fire department.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone