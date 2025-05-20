Richmond Police seeking person of interest in Richmond mother's homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a person of interest in the homicide of a Richmond mother last month.

Chrystal Lee, 38, of Richmond is a person of interest in the death of Keyonna Ford on Fairfield Avenue on April 27.

WTVR Chrystal Lee

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lee is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Local News Mother killed in Richmond remembered as 'giving, kind, and full of life' WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

"Keyonna was a beautiful person inside and out," Ford's sister told CBS 6 via email. "As an amazing mother to her four beautiful children, this is an enormous tragedy that changed our family forever, especially her children."

Ford's sister called her giving, kind, passionate, and full of life.

"[She] could brighten up any room with her laugh and outgoing spirit," she said. "A happy and joyous person that was taken from us way too soon."

Ford's family established a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected costs associated with the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube