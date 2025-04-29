Mother killed in Richmond remembered as 'giving, kind, and full of life'

RICHMOND, Va. — The family of a mother killed in Richmond is sharing information about their loved one.

Keyonna Ford, 28, was shot and killed on Fairfield Avenue at about 2:42 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

"Keyonna was a beautiful person inside and out," Ford's sister told CBS 6 via email. "As an amazing mother to her four beautiful children, this is an enormous tragedy that changed our family forever, especially her children."

Ford's sister called her giving, kind, passionate, and full of life.

"[She] could brighten up any room with her laugh and outgoing spirit," she said. "A happy and joyous person that was taken from us way too soon."

Ford's family established a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected costs associated with the tragedy.

"If you are able to donate, no amount is too small and is greatly appreciated," her sister said.

Ford previously lived in South Richmond and Fulton and attended Armstrong High School, her sister shared.

Richmond police have not shared many details about the shooting other than that detectives are still investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Richmond police have reported 19 homicides in the city through April 27, 2025. That is the same number of homicides reported over the same time period in 2024.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

