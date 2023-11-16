Richmond Police Department investigating fatal T Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that killed one man.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived to the 1800 block of T Street in Richmond where the found the victim, a man, with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating the murder.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

