3-year-old child shot in Richmond

A three-year-old child was shot in the 1900 Block of Raven Street in Richmond around 9:43 a.m., according to Crime Insider sources.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Nov 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A three-year-old child was shot in the 1900 Block of Raven Street in Richmond around 9:43 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found a 3-year-old male, who was brought to the walkway of an apartment complex by family members, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "He was transported by the Richmond Ambulance Authority to a local hospital with an injury that is no longer considered life-threatening."

It is not yet known whether someone shot the child or if the child shot himself.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

