Richmond police chief calls for change after recent murders: 'We need everybody looking after our kids'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards is calling for action from the community in the wake of a surge in gun violence that has left five people dead over the past nine days, including four children.

“It’s been a very tough week for us,” Chief Edwards said. “A lot of people shot. A lot of innocent lives that were lost. We just need people to put these guns down.”

The most recent victim was 15-year-old Dora Hill, who police say was shot and killed by another teenager in the Jackson Ward neighborhood Wednesday evening.

"I have 589 police officers, we're in a city of 230,000 people. We need everybody looking after our kids," Chief Edwards said. "We need the parents, we need teachers, we need loved ones looking through their cell phones and checking their bedrooms for guns.”

He also urged community members to de-escalate potential conflicts before they escalate to gun violence.

Investigators believe the recent shootings are not connected. They said they have different motives and different firearms involved. The Richmond Police Department is revisiting its Operation Safe Summer initiative, which combines local, state, and federal resources to combat gun violence and support those affected.

Edwards said he had initially hoped not to resume it early this year.

“It’s a big ask to bring in all those other federal agencies and state partners that already have their plans in place. But if we find a need for it, we’ll definitely move forward,” Edwards said.

Addressing community concerns, Chief Edwards affirmed that parents would be held accountable if their firearms are misused by teenagers. He stressed the importance of securing firearms in the home.

“If you have a gun that you don't have a safe for, call us. We will come and deliver it,” he urged.

As spring break approaches its end, Edwards hopes the community can help prevent any further shootings before children return to school.

“We went 25 days into this year without a homicide. It can happen again. We just need all of us to participate in this,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the recent shootings to contact them directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube