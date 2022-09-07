Man arrested in connection to Richmond Police car vandalism

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to an incident where multiple Richmond Police Department patrol vehicles were vandalized at the end of August.

33-year-old Jeremy Morris of Richmond has been charged with felony vandalism, misdemeanor trespassing and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.

The police vehicles were spray painted with offensive phrases while parked at the Richmond Police Headquarters on the nights of August 28 and August 31.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

