Detectives looking for suspect after multiple Richmond Police cars vandalized

Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 31, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are searching for a suspect after multiple police vehicles were vandalized.

On Wednesday just before 1 a.m., an officer in the RPD headquarters parking deck saw several police vehicles that had been sprayed with black paint. The vandalism happened overnight.

If the vandalism is assessed at $1,000 or more, the person responsible can be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

