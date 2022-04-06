Richmond Police arrest woman in December homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have arrested a woman in the December 2021 homicide of Raul Morales.

On December 6, 2021, officers responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Morales down and unresponsive with injuries to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaliyah Branch-Dixon, 24, of Richmond was arrested on Tuesday without incident and has been charged with murder.

Richmond Police Department

Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Lieutenant Lisa Watson at (804) 646-6925 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.