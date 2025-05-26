Richmond City Council to vote on plastic bag tax

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond shoppers may soon pay extra for plastic bags at checkout.

The Richmond City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would impose a 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags provided by supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores within city limits.

Revenue from the tax would fund environmental cleanup projects, education programs, and efforts to combat pollution and litter.

