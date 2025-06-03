Richmond city council approves 5-cent tax on plastic bags starting next year

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond shoppers will soon be paying extra for plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores after city council approved a new policy at Monday night's meeting.

The five-cent tax on plastic bags will take effect on January 1, with the fee appearing on shoppers' receipts at checkout.

One cent from each bag will go to the store, while the remaining 4 cents will go to the city.

The Office of Sustainability estimates the tax will generate approximately $400,000 in the first year.

City officials plan to use the revenue for clean-up projects, education and efforts to fight pollution and litter. Some funds will also be allocated to provide reusable bags to lower-income Richmond residents.

The new policy applies to plastic bags at supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores throughout the city.

