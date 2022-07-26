RICHMOND, Va. -- After months of debate, Richmond City Council members took a historic vote on Monday night that gives city workers the chance to unionize and negotiate labor contracts with the city government.

"It's been a long time coming, 27 years for me," Everett Fieles, who works for the Department of Utilities, said. "Sometimes, we know things that management just don't. I mean, a man who graduated from college, he don't know nothing about operating equipment, driving a truck, fixing a pothole. We can tell them these things, we can work as one union."

In a compromise resolution that was introduced last Monday, the ordinance gives the city's 3,000 workers a seat at the bargaining table to talk about wages, overtime pay, safety and health concerns.

"Very optimistic if not for anything else, just having a seat at the table is worth its weight in gold."

The ordinance allows bargaining agents for police officers, firefighters, EMS workers and other city workers, including temporary employees.

Richmond Police Pilot Carl Scott said the decision is already lifting morale.

"It has already. I've received tweets and texts saying, hey, this is a great opportunity for us. Things are looking better, that's what we work toward at RCOP. If we work together, we can make things better," Scott said.

While city workers will have the right to elect union representatives, no one is required to join a union or pay dues and the right to strike is forbidden.

However, hundreds of employees who have lobbied for collective bargaining, now have peace of mind that their opinion matters.

"We are going to make the city of Richmond better for the people who live here, plain and simple," Everett said.