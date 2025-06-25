Audit uncovers over $5 million in 'questionable' spending on Richmond p-cards

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond City audit has uncovered over $5 million in questionable spending through Richmond's purchasing card (p-card) program.

The investigation into city p-cards, which are credit cards issued to staff allowing them to make smaller purchases more efficiently, comes after Mayor Danny Avula announced a program reset earlier this year and reduced the number of active p-cards by over 70%.



“P-cards are a best practice, but Richmond’s p-card program needs a reset,” Mayor Avula said in an emailed statement in April. “So, today, I’m turning off the vast majority of p-cards and placing new purchasing restrictions on the remaining cards. We’ll take the next few months to reassess, retool, and reboot the program in an effective way that really serves Richmonders.”

Audit Findings

Richmond's Department of Procurement Services (DPS), which oversees the p-card program, processed more than 43,000 transactions totaling nearly $21 million from July 2022 through May 2024. As of June 2024, there were more than 348 active cards across 38 departments, according to the report.

The audit uncovered $5 million in questionable transactions, which are now being reviewed by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

The audit also found various issues with the program's transaction approval structure. One city employee approved more than 40,000 transactions during the audit period, while many transactions were submitted with missing or insufficient documentation.

The report also found that the program's policies were inconsistently enforced and did not always clearly define allowable and prohibited expenses.

The report also included limited details uncovered in the audit, such as:



About $2.4 million in p-card payments were processed through Square, PayPal, and Venmo between July 2022 and May 2024.

$66,111 across 68 transactions were "inadequtely supported" with documentation, including some purchases to vendors appearing as "My Business," which is a default setting in Square.

30 transactions totaling about $19,648 related to food purchases, most of which were purchased by one cardholder at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

About $1,423 spent on a catered lunch, including a chef and servers, for 14 Department of Public Utilities employees attending a training session for a new system.

According to the report, the cardholder ordered food for 40 people, averaging about $102 a person. In 2024, the federal per diem allowance for the City of Richmond was $64.



The audit made 16 recommendations to the city, including the reduction of active p-cards and limiting p-card use to purchases where no alternative payment options exist. City leaders have agreed to implement nearly all of them, the report said.

Click here to view the entire audit by the Office of the City Auditor.

