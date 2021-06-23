Richmond officer recovering after being attacked on a call: 'It is just crazy'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police officer is recovering after she was attacked while responding to a call.

Crime Insider sources confirm that the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force is part of an active manhunt for the man that badly beat the female officer on Monday night.

The officer was backing up a fellow officer on a domestic call off of Green Cove Court on Richmond's south side around 8 p.m. on Monday when witness and Blue Ridge Apartment resident Michael Thomas said a male suspect became violent.

"I seen blue lights, the fence right there and came outside and saw a dude punching the cops. The female was already on the ground and he was fighting with the dude cop," Thomas said.

Crime Insider sources say that the female cop, who is fairly new to the force, was knocked out cold and fell face-first on the ground. Those sources say that the officer broke her nose and had a concussion but came home from the hospital on Tuesday morning.

"I was wondering what was going on, we had people just out here watching it. It is just crazy," Thomas said.

Jim Nolan, the mayor's spokesperson, said that Mayor Levar Stoney reached out to the female officer out of concern for her well-being. After watching a video of the incident, Stoney said he never wants to see this happen again to an officer. He also urged the officer to take the time she needed to recover.

Individuals with information about the incident are asked to reach out to officials to share what they know.