Richmond officer walks door-to-door to raise money for Fox teachers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A veteran Richmond police officer walked door-to-door Friday to raise money for teachers at Fox Elementary School.

Teachers and students were displaced after a catastrophic fire ripped through the 110-year-old school in Richmond's Fan neighborhood last month.

Officer William Burnett along with neighbors distributed flyers asking for donations for the teachers during the "Walking the Beat for a Different Cause" event, which started at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Park.

“We don't want the money to go to the school system, because there are so many other fundraisers out there,” Burnett said. “We want the money to go directly to the teachers. And the reason we want it to go directly to the teachers is because so often they go in their own pockets to supply the things that they need in the schools.”

Burnett and his team have started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,500 to help Fox teachers. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $1,300 had been raised.

