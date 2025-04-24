At least 3 people, including teen, injured in Northside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — At least three people were injured in a shooting on Richmond's Northside Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along East Brookland Park Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

A man, a woman and a teenage boy were shot, sources say. They have all been taken to area hospitals.

CBS 6 is working to get an update on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

