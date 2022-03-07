2 men shot dead a mile way from each other in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were shot and killed a mile way from each other in Downtown Richmond on Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of North 20th Street for reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot dead.

Officers said another man was found dead with gunshot wounds near Mosby Street and Littlepage Street.

Police said they believe the two shootings are related.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

