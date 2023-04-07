Richmond Night Market returns for its fifth season

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Night Market is returning for its fifth season on Saturday.

Every second Saturday from April through December, you can head to the 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom for a night of family fun.

The kickoff event this Saturday will feature live music, art, over 40 vendors, a musical performance by the Hi-Definition Band and a full set from DJ Lonnie B.

One of the market's founders, Melody Short, said the Night Market is a great place to support local artists and make them feel at home.

"Art is so important," explained Short. "It's important part of our daily lives. And so we want to make sure we can play our part and making sure the local artists have a home and they're able to create some additional revenue for their families."

Short encourages Richmonders to bring their families, plan a date night at the market or come solo and connect with friends.

Saturday's open-air market runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit richmondnightmarketva.com