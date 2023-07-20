Man dies after being shot on Richmond’s Northside

Watch Now
A man died after being shot on Newbourne Street near Fairfield Avenue Thursday morning, police said.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man died after being shot on Newbourne Street near Fairfield Avenue Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Newbourne around 7:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Richmond Police said they found a man on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and he died after being transported to a local hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

