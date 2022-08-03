Richmond community, police come together for National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. -- Communities across Central Virginia held National Night Out events on Tuesday night with the hopes of fighting crime and strengthening community connections.

In Richmond, dozens of events took place across the city.

For kids across the City of Richmond, National Night Out makes an impression year after year. Richmond Police pair with groups to host block parties around the city.

There have been 34 homicides in Richmond between January 1 and July 31 this year.

While this number is down 19% compared to this time last year, the number of people shot is up by 12% this year, according to Richmond Police.

RPD also reports aggravated assaults are up by 20% and in total, major crimes are up at 29%.

Whether it was the games or the food, Richmond Police hope they will remember the community can come together.