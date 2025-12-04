Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$110 million deal brings changes to Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensaries

The Cannabist Co.
Richmond BizSense
Medical cannabis provider Cannabist is planning to sell its local facilities to Curaleaf, including the dispensary in Carytown.
The Cannabist Co.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond area’s medical marijuana dispensaries are changing hands. Connecticut-based Curaleaf plans to buy the four local retail dispensaries and large cultivation facility owned by The Cannabist Co. in a $110 million deal announced this week. The purchase is expected to close in early 2026. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

