$110 million deal brings changes to Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensaries

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond area’s medical marijuana dispensaries are changing hands. Connecticut-based Curaleaf plans to buy the four local retail dispensaries and large cultivation facility owned by The Cannabist Co. in a $110 million deal announced this week. The purchase is expected to close in early 2026. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
