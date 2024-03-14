New Richmond mural honors Medal of Honor recipients to 'really display and amplify their voices'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A tribute to the past being brought to life in a mural near West Main and South Granby streets in Richmond that will feature Richmonders who've earned the Medal of Honor.

"Let's share those infallible values of those actions with a city," Ian Berry, the president and founder of Monumental Honor, said. "We want to honor their legacy, uniting the city and developing the future through the process."

Berry said the idea for the nonprofit began when he was at West Point and learned the story of one man: Lt. Jimmie Monteith, who died helping get soldiers off the beaches of Normandy during D-Day.

"Still gives me chills now," Berry said. "He's a Virginia Tech grad, and actually a grad of Thomas Jefferson High School."

Berry said he does not want Monteith's story forgotten or those of the at least nine others from Richmond, including George L. Street, Ernest Dervishian and Powhatan Beaty who will also be featured on the mural.

"And developing future generations through STEM innovation and projects and internships along the way," Berry said.

The mural, which will also include city landmarks, is being installed by renowned-Richmond artist Hamilton Glass.

"It's a chance to have a home to really display and amplify their voices," said Glass, who completed more than 300 murals around the city. "It's my belief that public art is kind of like the thermometer of a community. And kind of tell the history, what's going on, what we believe. And can really be like this beacon of light for us."

Chris Carlisle, a senior at Benedictine Prep, is shadowing Glass through the CapCity Alpha's Young Achiever's program.

"I've seen his art all around Richmond, so seeing that work, being able to be with him in person is really cool," Carlisle said. "He was someone I looked up to."

David Baumann, who is a chef at the nearby Skybox, is excited to see the finished work.

"Something that's nice giving back to the community, teaching people values of what veterans really are," Baumann said. "I think that's a really positive thing and I'm pretty stoked about that."

Berry said the mural is the just one of several projects the nonprofit hopes to place around the city to honor the recipients of nation's highest award for valor. Scholarships and a memorial walkway are also in the works.

"Where you can see the actions and the focus is on the values of their actions and not on the man because man is fallible, but their actions are not," Berry said.

The mural is expected to be completed by Friday, March 22, which will be in time for the Medal of Honor Day on Monday, March 25.

