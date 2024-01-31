Richmond restaurant owners to city leaders: "We want our money back!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of Richmond restaurant owners demanded their money back from the City of Richmond. The Virginia Restaurant Association said the City of Richmond has accrued at least $2 million in unfair or incorrect meals tax late fees against at least 30 businesses over the years.

The owners of Latitude Seafood, Philly Vegan, Beauvine Burger, Richbrau Brewing, Helen’s, ZZQ, and Eat Restaurant Partners which runs more than a dozen Richmond restaurants like Pizza & Beer of Richmond, Boulevard Burger & Brew, and Osaka Sushi & Steak, gathered to share similar stories about how Richmond’s finance department never told them about a late meals tax payment or gave them bad advice costing them thousands of dollars in penalties and interest.

Mike Byrne, with the Virginia Restaurant Association, said the issues stemmed from mismanagement in the finance department, a lack of transparency, and basic accounting failures.

WTVR

His group is calling on the city to refund or clear what he considered unjust late fees for all affected business owners.

“We want our money back, the penalties and interest. Everyone here pays the meals tax. That's a given. But the penalties and interest are unforgiving," he said.

Lisa Ann Peters, who owns The Locker Room, said the city was making the situation impossible.

"This is a foodie town. This is a great town to go to restaurants and breweries, vegan, barbecue, you name it. There is an amazing selection here," she said. "But financially,

it’s risky. And it feels mafia-esque in that you don’t know what they’re going to charge you, when they’re going to charge it, and if they’re going to shut you down.”

CBS 6 has reached out to City Hall for a response to the restaurant owners' demands and will update this post once it is received.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

