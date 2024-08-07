Why every Richmond mayoral candidate says City Hall needs a new administrative leader

RICHMOND, Va. -- An important duty of the Richmond mayor is to appoint a chief administrative officer (CAO) to manage the day-to-day operations of City Hall. The CAO oversees directors in every city department and reports directly to the mayor, so the position is critical to the functioning of Richmond's government.

All of the candidates currently running for mayor have said, if elected, they plan to replace the CAO.

In recent years, CBS 6 has heard from a number of residents and business owners complaining about City Hall inefficiencies.

Restaurant owners have been grappling with what they've called an unfair and dysfunctional meals tax collection. The owner of The Greek Taverna said the problems make it "hard to go to sleep" and "put on a happy face for your customers."

Some residents have dealt with inaccurate utility bills. One customer told CBS 6 "it's been a consistent thing" since he moved, leaving him concerned about why his water bill was so high.

Social services applicants were waiting too long for benefits, as the city department could not meet standards for the timely processing of applications. One advocate said her clients were "struggling to find the necessities that they do need to survive in life."

And citizens have struggled to get timely responses to requests for public information that they're legally entitled to. Residents said the city "stonewalled" them and had a "systematic transparency problem."

During an election year, these issues have become a focal point for mayoral candidates, and none of them want to keep the CAO on the job, which is not unusual for a political appointment.

The current CAO is Lincoln Saunders, who was appointed by Mayor Levar Stoney in 2020. He is the highest paid employee in City Hall with a salary of $334,700, according to records published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

While Saunders has been criticized for having a lack of experience leading a large government organization and being a friend of Stoney's, the mayor said he is "extremely proud" of what they've accomplished.

Stoney credited Saunders for "overhauling the Human Resources department, streamlining the permitting office, improving and increasing city employee wages, and the leading the delivery of the game-changing Diamond District economic development project."

Mayor Stoney said Saunders has been committed to "continually improving City Hall and enhancing customer service."

CBS 6 reached out to the candidates vying for Richmonders' votes in the upcoming election asking why they're looking for a new CAO and what they'd like see in a new leader.

Andreas Addison:

"Richmonders are tired of the persistent scandals coming out of city hall. As a member of City Council, I receive countless calls and emails from residents looking for help with services the city should not be struggling to provide," Andreas Addison said.

Addison said he would launch a nationwide search for a candidate with "strong experience leading a large and complex local government" and experience "confronting and dismantling the legacies of racist policies like redlining that have held communities of color back from access to opportunity and building generational wealth."

Addison added the CAO will need to restore the public's trust through transparency and accountability. He said they will also modernize public facing services, improve communication, and expand accessibility to government services.

Danny Avula:

Danny Avula said he would also launch a nationwide search for a CAO with "a proven track record of success in local government, with a particular focus on building a culture of customer-orientation, improving systems and processes, [and] driving results through accountability."

Avula said the CAO should prioritize "ethical conduct, professionalism and responsibility" and will ensure all managers and supervisors are equipped with HR policy.

He added he would work together with the CAO to improve basic government functions by evaluating past outcomes and assessing every city department director to ensure the right leadership team is in place.

Michelle Mosby:

Michelle Mosby said her "ideal candidate will have extensive administrative experience, notable professional accomplishments, strong leadership skills, and the ability to unite people in solving complex problems with community input and support."

Mosby said the CAO should enhance and modernize internal systems and address finance and billing issues. She wants the CAO to be "a team builder who can improve the culture at City Hall, from policies to employee retention and recruitment."

She said she will also thoroughly examine all aspects of the city administration to include operations, policies, communication, and transparency.

Harrison Roday:

Harrison Roday said he would partner with the CAO to "reform City Hall to deliver for our residents, our focus will be partnering with workers to foster accountability, transparency, and teamwork."

CBS 6 also reached out to Maurice Neblett but has not yet heard back.

