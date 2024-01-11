Mayor Stoney would like to see the state spend more money to help Richmond schools and sewers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said there were several ways the state lawmakers could help the City of Richmond during the 2024 Virginia General Assembly session.

One of those issues is the ongoing effort to fix the sewage overflow problems.

After heaving rain, like Richmond experienced this week, there are spots along the James River where untreated feces and stormwater flow into the river from Richmond sewers.

"If the Commonwealth is unable to step up, that puts the burden on localities and puts the burden on the city of Richmond," Stoney said. "For us, that means the ratepayers and I don't want to see ratepayers bills go up to fix this, this problem."

Mayor Stoney also spoke about the need to better fund Virginia public schools.

"JLARC (Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission) had a study recently that said that the Commonwealth is underfunding public education by roughly 14% compared to the 50-state average. That's about $1,900 per pupil statewide. And so we want to see more funding for public education," he said.

Stoney announced last month he would seek the Democratic party's nomination in the 2025 race for Governor of Virginia.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger also announced her intention to seek the nomination.

