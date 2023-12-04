Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces campaign for Governor of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced his candidacy for Governor of Virginia. The official confirmation comes nearly a month after Politico reported that the democrat was considering a gubernatorial run.

In a release announcing the campaign, Mayor Stoney's team highlighted work that he has done in the city of Richmond. "Levar allocated historic funding levels to improving Richmond’s roads, reduced the poverty rate by 22%, got the budget under control and created a surplus, and built new schools," the release expanded

Mayor Stoney joins the race that Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is already running. She announced her plans to run for Governor in November saying that she would no longer be seeking reelection to the U.S. House.

Among Republicans, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are widely seen in political circles as likely contenders. Neither has publicly committed to a run.

