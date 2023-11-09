Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney eyes run for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. -- Official confirmation that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will run for Governor of Virginia in 2025 should come by the end of the year, according to a Politico report published Thursday.

“I can confirm that the Mayor will be making an announcement about his political future by the end of the year,” Kevin Zeithaml, a senior advisor to Mayor Stoney, told CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson.

Two sources with knowledge of Stoney's political plans also confirmed the mayor's announcement timeline with CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns.

Thursday's reporting helped to solidify the longstanding belief that Mayor Stoney has his eyes on a higher office in Virginia.

In October, the Associated Press called both Stoney and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger presumptive candidates in the 2025 Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Neither Democratic politician has officially announced their candidacies, but both are expected to seek their party's nomination.

Under Virginia law, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin cannot seek a consecutive term as governor.

Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares would likely be candidates to seek the Republican Party's nomination, but neither has announced a run for the office.

