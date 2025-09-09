Richmond’s Mayo Island One Step Closer to Transformation Into Green Space

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond officials celebrated a major milestone Tuesday in a decades-long effort to transform Mayo Island from concrete into a thriving green space along the James River.

The 14-acre island is now under a conservation easement and officially part of the James River Park System, protecting it from future development and ensuring it remains a park for generations to come.

"This is a historic day for the city of Richmond and for our commonwealth," said Chris Frelke, Richmond's Director of Parks and Recreation.

Mayor Danny Avula said the vision for Mayo Island dates back decades.

"As far back as the 1980s, our city's comprehensive plan has identified Mayo Island as a priority for public access and conservation," Avula said.

Frelke explained the significance of the conservation designation.

"It means this land is now protected so there will not be development and will stay a park for generations to come," he said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Richmond leaders Tuesday afternoon to announce the conservation milestone.

"We are blessed with extraordinary natural wonders in the Commonwealth of Virginia and we have to work together to preserve them and that's what today is all about," Youngkin said.

The $15 million purchase of the island and its conservation was described as a joint effort between the city, state and several nonprofits.

Long-term plans for Mayo Island include recreational projects, environmental restoration and flood resilience measures.

"We're going to remove the concrete, we're going to replace it with native plants, we're going to create new habitats for wildlife, and we're going to protect aquatic life in the James River," Avula said.

The mayor acknowledged that completing the park's development will require additional funding, but emphasized the commitment from city and state leaders.

"All of this is an effort to create a healthier and more sustainable city," Avula said.

Youngkin highlighted the broader impact the completed park will have.

"We'll have 15 acres of incredibly beautiful new green space to be enjoyed by not just Richmonders but so many people who visit Richmond," Youngkin said.

With demolition set to begin soon, officials hope to have the park open by next October.

