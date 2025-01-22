Both of Richmond's inclement weather shelters are at capacity as bitter cold hits the area

RICHMOND, Va. —The city of Richmond has issued a winter weather alert due to dangerously low temperatures.

Officials are urging residents to take precautions when outdoors and are expanding services for those experiencing homelessness. However, some people are reporting that the need is greater than the resources currently available.

According to officials, both of Richmond’s inclement weather shelters hit capacity shortly after the sun went down. However, the city’s temporary shelter on Marshall Street is not turning people away. They are allowing individuals to come inside to stay warm, despite bed space not being available.

Andrew Taylor is one of the people who was searching for a warm place to stay Tuesday night. He’s seen people sleeping on the streets and sidewalks, and has found his own refuge from the cold at bus stops and airports.

He said finding available space each night has become increasingly difficult for him.

According to Taylor, the Salvation Army’s city-sponsored inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue was at capacity when he arrived.

In search of alternatives, he went to the city's temporary overflow inclement weather shelter on Marshall Street, operated by Daily Planet Health Services. They too were at capacity, but Taylor discovered some relief.

“They said they weren’t turning anyone down, which is the first I’ve heard that phrase since I’ve been in the city,” he said. “This is a type of security that I’ve not felt until now."

CBS 6 reached out to the city of Richmond for comments regarding the shelters reaching capacity. A spokesperson stated that the city is committed to supporting residents in need, particularly those experiencing homelessness. They noted the city is making significant investments to expand year-round and inclement weather shelter capacity, including the overflow shelter at Marshall Plaza.

For now, even a place to sit is a better option than the alternative. “It really is the little things,” Taylor said, navigating his circumstances one day at a time. “Faith. That's really all it is. When I don't have anything and I keep getting blessed over and over again, it’s hard to deny where it comes from.”

The shelter on Marshall Street will remain open 24 hours a day until Friday morning, providing hot meals and connecting people with community resources to help them work toward finding permanent housing.

The Salvation Army’s city sponsored Inclement Weather Shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue is temporarily adjusting its hours to a 24 hours of operation.

Those who are in need and are looking to take advantage of the homelessness services offered through the city can do so by calling the Homeless Connection Line at 804-972-0813. Additional resources can be found by clicking here.



