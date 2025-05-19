Richmond market under investigation for possible price gouging during water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced an investigation into Manchester Market in Richmond, alleging the business may have inflated costs during the January water crisis.

A news release said Miyares' office filed a petition in Richmond City Circuit Court to compel JATTI LLC, which operates as Manchester Market, to comply with a civil investigation demand in connection with a price gouging investigation.



“Virginians should never be exploited during a time of crisis,” Miyares said. “While families across Richmond were facing water shortages and struggling to access basic necessities, we received credible complaints that a business took advantage of that vulnerability to hike prices on bottled water. My office will continue to use every tool available to hold bad actors accountable and protect consumers.”

The release says the AG's office received consumer complaints alleging the market was charging "unconscionable" prices for bottled water during a state of emergency, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared on Jan. 3 in anticipation of severe winter weather.

"Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on January 3, 2025, in anticipation of severe winter weather that ultimately led to widespread power outages and associated water system failures throughout Richmond and surrounding localities. In response, Virginians were forced to rely heavily on bottled water as boil water advisories and service outages persisted for days," the release says.

The AG's office tried to obtain information voluntarily from Manchester Market, according to the release, but the information was never sent, and the civil investigation demand was issued on March 21.

"When the business failed to produce the necessary information, the Office of the Attorney General issued a CID on March 21, 2025, requiring the business to produce documents relevant to its pricing practices during the emergency period. Manchester Market still has failed to respond to or provide the requested information."

