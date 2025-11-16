'America’s Friendliest Marathon' in Richmond sees 'historic sellout'

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 21,000 runners from around the world made their way through the River City in the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon or VCU Health 8k on Saturday morning.

Officials said this year marked the largest participant field in the event’s nearly five-decade history. In fact, the marathon reached its cap of 6,200, the Half Marathon sold out at 10,000 and the 8k saw 5,000 sign-ups.

Meghan Keogh, the marathon's race director, said she was “awestruck by the response."

“After spending the last 20 years working on this race, experiencing my first year as Race Director during a historic sellout is incredibly meaningful," Keogh said. "Richmond’s running community, our volunteers, and the thousands of residents who show up to cheer every year are the heartbeat of this event. Their energy is what makes us ‘America’s Friendliest Marathon,’ and seeing that spirit resonate with runners from across the country is something I’ll never forget.”

The marathon looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

Sam Montclair of Cary, North Carolina, (2:20:17) took first place in the marathon ahead of Jordan Bendura of Glen Allen (2:22:02) and Ryan McCracken of Henrico (2:23:42).

Richmonder Casey Mulroy was the first woman to cross the finish line (2:44:39), followed by Paige Lane of Raleigh, North Carolina (2:46:06) and Liz Ozeki of Rockville, Maryland (2:51:32).

"Richmond is a running community. We're about health and wellness, and it's great to see people come together and do something so positive for themselves," Nan Callahan, Sports Backers' PR and Communications Manager, said. "It just creates a great vibe in the city, and I think it just really shows that we're, you know, a community that people want to be a part of."

The 48th running of the marathon featured a post-race party downtown on Brown's Island along the James River.

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for the Boston Marathon.