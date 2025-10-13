Richmond library hosts pet adoption event bringing together animals and families

RICHMOND, Va. — Pets of all sizes and humans of all ages came together in Richmond Sunday to celebrate furry friends at a community adoption event.

Dozens turned out for the Richmond Public Library's Pet Party and Adoption Event, which brought together local animal shelters and families looking to expand their households.

From scales to feathers, no animal was left behind as organizers collaborated with local shelters in hopes of finding forever homes for animals in need.

The event featured food for both animals and their owners, music, local vendors and a designated area to give pets loving attention.

The library's adoption event provided a family-friendly atmosphere where potential pet owners could meet animals available for adoption while enjoying community activities.

Local shelters used the opportunity to showcase animals of various species, ensuring that different types of pets could find suitable matches with interested families.

The combination of adoption services with entertainment and refreshments created an engaging environment that encouraged community participation in animal welfare efforts.

