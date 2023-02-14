Richmond leaders approve plan to improve pedestrian safety

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City leaders approved a plan on Monday night that would improve pedestrian safety in certain parts of the city.

After a VCU student died after being hit by a car while crossing the street last month, the VCU Police Department began increasing routine traffic enforcement and leading educational outreach for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists.

According to recent data, VCU Police have determined that drivers pass through the Monroe Park campus more than one million times in the course of a week.

For students like Alex Ablack, safety initiatives are desperately needed.

"We were actually talking about this is one of our transportation classes is that a lot of drivers don't actually look both ways when they're going and they drive too fast because I've almost gotten hit by just walking," Ablack said.

Richmond City Council leaders voted on several ordinances on Monday night, including pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements to both Cary Street that would start at Arthur Ashe Boulevard and extend to North Belvidere Street.

Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert is a patron of the legislation.

"We need to start changing the behavior of folks and how we drive. We got to change the mindset here in the city of Richmond," Lambert said.

Lambert said a partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation will also provide funding for safety improvements along Forest Hill Avenue and at the intersection of Hull Street and East 29th Street.

"My hope is that folks start slowing down and driving, folks start changing their mindset and looking at how we drive aggressively, looking at the mindset of really stopping for pedestrians," Lambert said.

While VCU students say drivers can be the problem, they acknowledge pedestrians and bicyclists must also do their part.

"Everyone needs to pay attention more, just got to look out and not look down all the time. As a student myself, I do tend to jaywalk a lot, including a lot of other students also jaywalk around here."

The entire project is set to cost just under $1.8 million. While federal funding will pay for most of it, the city will be responsible for paying just over $350,000 of the total cost.